‘Staffing saved lives’: 5 rescued, 4 firefighters injured in dramatic Brockton house fire

BROCKTON, Mass. — A fire that tore through a multi-level home in Brockton on Monday morning left multiple residents and firefighters injured after dramatic ladder rescues from the burning building.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said firefighters responded to multiple reports of a building fire on Spring Street, with people trapped inside. Crews used ground ladders to rescue five people from the building as heavy flames spread through the structure.

The five rescued occupants were taken to hospitals with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening. Nardelli said “one or two” of those victims may have jumped from the building to escape the flames.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed smoke pouring from the windows of the heavily damaged home as firefighters battled the blaze from ladders positioned around the building.

0 of 8 Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton. Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton. Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton. Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton. Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton. Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton. Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton Five people were rescued from a burning home on Spring Street in Brockton.

Four firefighters were also injured while battling the fire. Nardelli said all appeared to be in good condition. One firefighter became trapped on the second floor and issued a mayday call before climbing down.

“He was working so hard up there and ended up coming down over a ground ladder,” Nardelli said.

Nardelli credited the city’s investment in fire department staffing with helping crews carry out the difficult rescues.

“Conducting rescues over ground ladders is one of the most difficult things we do as firefighters,” Nardelli told reporters at the scene. “Staffing saved lives today.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Flames erupted at this home just hours after a person died in a fire in the nearby community of Rockland.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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