Fire scorches multi-level home in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A fire broke out at a multi-level home in Brockton on Monday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters battled the blaze on Spring Street, using ladders to reach the roof.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured video showing smoke billowing from the windows of the heavily charred building.

Fire on Spring Street in Brockton Fire on Spring Street in Brockton.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was home when the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

Flames erupted at this home just hours after a person died in a fire in the nearby community of Rockland.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group