BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation discussed its efforts to combat wrong-way driving just one day after a North Shore high school senior was killed in a wrong-way crash.

According to MassDOT, the initiative combines advanced detection technology, enhanced roadway signage, infrastructure improvements and targeted safety upgrades at more than 800 locations statewide.

A 17-year-old senior at Triton Regional High School was killed after he drove south in the northbound lanes of Route 1 on Sunday morning. His car crashed head-on into another car and then caught fire, according to police.

The crash is one of several wrong-way accidents in the state in the past year. Trooper Kevin Trainor was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in May. He was wrapping up his shift around 2 a.m. when he heard the call for a wrong-way driver and immediately responded to assist.

“Once again on the North shore, we are having to come grips with the tragic loss of a 17-year-old driver, a high student just beginning on his path in life, taken from us by wrong way driving,” said Senator Bruce Tarr.

“It reminds us that the threat exists on the roadways across our state, it reminds us it can strike when we least expect it, and it reminds us that all of us are potential victims.”

According to MassDOT Undersecretary of Transportation Jonathan Gulliver, nearly 90 wrong-way detection systems are installed, tested and operational in Massachusetts. Another 40 are under construction and are expected to be operational by the end of 2026. By 2027, 300 are expected to be operational statewide.

'Work to be done': MassDOT unveils safety upgrades at 800 locations to prevent wrong-way crashes

In addition to the systems, Gulliver said MassDOT has 12 portable systems that can be deployed quickly when needed.

“To my knowledge, that is the fattest rollout of this kind of system in the entire United States,” he said.

Since the systems were installed in June, 215 verified wrong-way driver events have been recorded. Of those, 140 drivers self-corrected, which exceeds the programs tested in 2022.

Gulliver said the next step is having alerts sent directly to a driver’s dashboard.

“That’s the next phase of this were still several months off but our team is working really hard on getting it implemented,” he said.

“That again will be another really big benefit to the drivers of Massachusetts to make sure we have the safest systems out there.”

Gulliver said the crash this weekend is a reminder of why officials continue working to put as many protections as possible in place.

“There’s still a lot more work to be done, that’s evidence by the terrible crash that happened in revere over this weekend, something that we want to acknowledge this is why we do this we want to make sure we have as many protections as we can in place for all drivers of Massachusetts.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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