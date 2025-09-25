Stabbing near East Boston High School sparks safety concerns among parents and students

BOSTON — Boston Police responded to a stabbing on Falcon Street on Wednesday afternoon, just about a block away from East Boston High School.

Surveillance video shows officers arriving around 2PM, right after school got out.

“I think the safety of my son getting home from school wouldn’t be something I’d be concerned about, seeing that this can happen less than a block away from school, definitely something to really think about,” said Juan Miranda, a parent of a BPS student.

Miranda says his son goes to East Boston High School and heard the victim of the stabbing was a student, but officials haven’t confirmed that yet.

“I did see a Boston Public School car pull up kind of like the first to come right away, they must have come right from the high school, pulled right down, so kind of gave me that suspicion something to do with the high schoolers,” said Ethan Crespo, a neighbor.

Police say the person who was stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

“I looked and there was 5 or 6 police cars on the street, really no idea what was happening at the time, but it looked like something pretty big happened, there was a lot of commotion a lot of high school students watching on the corner,” said Crespo.

Witnesses say a lot of students were nearby at the time, and when the crime scene tape went up, parents were especially worried.

“The first thing I did, I didn’t have, I couldn’t call him I didn’t know who it was, immediately I started looking for my kids, I feel for the parent who this happened to I can’t imagine what they’re going through, these kids are too young to be going through something like this you know,” said Miranda.

Boston 25 News reached out to Boston Public Schools about the stabbing to see whether students were involved, but they have only referred to the police department, as the investigation is ongoing.

Police say no arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

