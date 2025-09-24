Police investigating stabbing in East Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed in East Boston on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the area near 109 Falcon Street immediately before 2:00 p.m. for the reported stabbing.
Boston EMS also responded to treat the stab victim. The exact extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
The reported incident took place a short distance away from East Boston High School.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
