Police investigating stabbing in East Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed in East Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area near 109 Falcon Street immediately before 2:00 p.m. for the reported stabbing.

Boston EMS also responded to treat the stab victim. The exact extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The reported incident took place a short distance away from East Boston High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

