Spring nor’easter in Massachusetts: Latest storm timeline, expected impacts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A developing spring nor’easter is expected to sweep into Massachusetts ahead of Memorial Day weekend, bringing heavy rain, powerful wind gusts, and flooding.

Rain will arrive in the Bay State Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the form of scattered showers before the windswept storm ramps up Thursday afternoon into the evening hours, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

“I would say low impact through the morning commute, but after that, we have heavy, steady rain that comes on through,” Spear said.

The Boston 25 Weather team issued a WEATHER ALERT for Thursday because the storm could bring up 2 inches of rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and areas of minor coastal flooding.

Spring nor'easter

"This will pack a punch, with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds in the afternoon and night," Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

There is a risk of wind damage and power outages, as with any strong storm.

The rain is expected to linger into Friday morning before skies clear.

“We’ve got maybe a hit-or-miss shower between Friday night and Saturday, so definitely not washout weather,” Spear said. “Just a situation where you’re going to have to keep an eye on the sky.”

Sunday is shaping up to be partly sunny with temperatures rebounding into the mid-60s. Memorial Day could reach 70 degrees.

