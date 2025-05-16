Weather Alert: Humidity and storms this weekend

PEAK TEMPERATURES

It’s feeling like summer! It will be a humid and warm day with highs in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. After patchy fog and clouds lift this morning, we’ll see some partial sun in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm far inland, but nearly all local communities will stay dry.

SATURDAY STORMS

A storm system will come though Saturday with the best chance for a period of steady rain, downpours, and thunderstorms. We’ll be closely monitoring a low chance for damaging winds and some towns may even see some hail. Have backup indoor plans for the late morning to early afternoon, essentially between 11 am and 3 pm.

SUNDAY PICK

Just like we’ve seen in recent weeks, Sunday will be the better day. Expect partly cloudy conditions and temperatures still around 70. I can’t rule out a few spotty sprinkles, but most of the day should be dry. Keep in mind, next week will be much cooler.

