Spouse charged with murder after woman found dead in New Hampshire home, AG says

CONCORD, N.H. — The transgender spouse of a New Hampshire woman found dead of an apparent stab wound at their home over the weekend has been charged with murder, the attorney general said Monday.

Reya N. Jasmin, 36, is facing one count of second-degree murder “for recklessly causing Margaret Jasmin’s death,” Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

“A child who lived at the home was physically uninjured and is safe at this time,” Formella said.

Reya Jasmin, who remains hospitalized at a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, is expected to be arraigned at a later time, Formella said.

Authorities on Sunday said that officers found “a deceased adult female and an adult male suffering from injuries” at the home.

Reya Jasmin identifies as a woman, officials confirmed Monday.

At approximately 6:13 a.m. Sunday, police officers responded to a home on Old County Road in Plaistow in response to a 911 call.

When officers entered the home, they found Margaret Jasmin, 39, lying on the ground and dead, Formella said.

While searching the house, officers found Margaret Jasmin’s spouse, Reya Jasmin, who was partially responsive and appeared to be suffering from several injuries.

Reya Jasmin was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Reya Jasmin on Sunday night.

An autopsy on Margaret Jasmin is scheduled to take place later Monday, Formella said.

