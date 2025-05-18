AG’s Office investigating suspicious death of woman in Plaistow, NH

PLAISTOW, NH — The suspicious death of a woman in Plaistow, New Hampshire, is under investigation.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, around 6:13 a.m., officers of the Plaistow Police Department responded to a residence on Old County Road in Plaistow in response to a 911 call.

Upon arrival, they made contact with the caller and found a woman dead and a man suffering from injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital.

There does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with this situation, investigators said.

Authorities said they are investigating this incident as a possible murder and attempted suicide by the surviving adult male.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group