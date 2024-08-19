Spencer boy battling rare form of brain cancer

SPENCER, Mass. — Mike Struppa’s 11-year-old son Giuseppe is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

“Basically every Sunday this summer we’ve spent in the emergency room,” said Struppa.

Seppe was diagnosed with Diffuse Midline Glioma about one year ago after doctors found a tumor in his brain.

“So everything you wouldn’t want to hear we ended up hearing,” said Struppa.

Over the last year Seppe has gone through three brain surgeries with weeks of radiation each time.

But in between those hard moments, he’s been able to continue his passion - playing hockey for the Worcester Junior Crusaders.

“Not everybody is that strong or resilient to push themselves to be able to get to that point,” said Struppa.

The Struppa family has been traveling around the world to places like Germany to try all the medications or therapies for this aggressive cancer.

They’re thankful for friends, family and the hockey community – from the NHL to their local league in Worcester – for supporting them so far.

Many have already donated thousands to a Go-Fund-Me called ‘Seppe Strong.’

“We don’t even know what we’re looking at as far as hospital bills and ambulance bills and the treatments are going to cost us,” said Struppa. “One of the meds we’re trying to get, if it doesn’t get approved by insurance is 10,000 dollars a dose.”

While raising money for medical bills, the Struppa’s also hope to raise awareness for this rare cancer as they try to beat it.

“Maybe as a group as a community we can push these insurance companies to not fight over who’s not gonna pay for these meds and maybe realize these are children who have a whole future ahead of them,” said Struppa. “And we need to get them these meds and these programs and these clinical trials as fast as we can because a lot of times, they don’t have years and years to wait for this stuff.”

Struppa is an army veteran and has been a firefighter in Southbridge for the last decade, dedicating his life to helping others, and now he’s hoping others will do the same for his family.

“We pray and we ask other people to pray for us,” said Struppa.

