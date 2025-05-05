‘We’re all so sad’: Investigation underway after man falls off balcony, dies

BOSTON — Police are investigating the death of a man after he reportedly fell from a balcony in Boston.

Boston Police say officers responded to a radio call around 11:55 p.m. for a report of a ‘serious injury’ in the area of 190 Emerson Street in South Boston.

Upon arrival, officers observed members of the Boston Fire Department rendering aid to an adult male who had reportedly fallen from a third-floor balcony.

Members of Boston EMS arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures, however, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police told Boston 25 Sunday that there are no signs of foul play.

Neighbors on Emerson Street were woken up by the police presence.

“I woke up at like 12:30 to screaming,” said Lizzy Cairo. “People were scared it sounded like. From the way everyone was reacting, something bad was happening.”

She continued, “We’re all so sad and hoping the families are ok, and the people involved can find some sort of peace.”

Cairo and her roommates found their Emerson Street neighborhood blocked off by police.

Other neighbors say police were investigating the scene for hours.

“Until 3 o’clock in the morning,” said Pete, a nearby resident. “Cop was here, lights were on, firemen were here. I think police were waiting for a coroner.”

Boston 25 security analyst Dan Linskey said these incidents are sadly common when warmer weather approaches.

“There’s half a dozen of these a year in Boston, where we lose kids tragically to these events,” said Linskey.

In reference to outdoor spaces, Linskey added, “You need to make sure you’re doing it in a way that’s safe and secure, that the area you’re gathering in is safe and secure and up to code, to make sure accidents like this don’t happen.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

