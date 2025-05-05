DEDHAM, Mass. — A State police toxicologist is set to return to the stand in Day 9 of witness testimony in Karen Read retrial.

Read is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert following a night of drinking.

Hannah Knowles was involved in the retrograde extrapolation and is back on the stand on Monday.

She stated that extrapolation estimated Karen Read’s blood alcohol content (BAC) to be between 0.14 and 0.28 at approximately 12:45 a.m.—around the time John O’Keefe was killed. This range is nearly two to three times the legal limit.

Read’s BAC just after 9:00 a.m. on January 29th was estimated to be between 0.078 and 0.092. Her blood sample was taken at Good Samaritan Hospital, which the defense has previously noted is a clinical laboratory, not a forensic one.

Before the forensic scientist took the stand on Friday, Jennifer McCabe finished her testimony. She was in the courtroom for a total of three day.

So far, nobody has been in the hot seat longer than she has. Karen Read calls McCabe the “quarterback” of a conspiracy.

McCabe told the jury she’s been put through hell, and has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the feds.

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at a house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

