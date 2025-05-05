New Hampshire woman facing drug charges after child overdoses on fentanyl

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing drug charges in connection with an investigation into a fentanyl overdose involving a child, authorities announced over the weekend.

Karrie McMurray, 45, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned later this month in Nashua’s 9th Circuit Court on charges of possesion of a Class B drug and four counts of dealing in or possessing a prescription drug, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a home in the city on June 27, 2024, found an unconscious juvenile who had overdosed on Fentanyl, police said.

The child regained consciousness after receiving life-saving measures at the scene and was taken to a local hospital.

Police didn’t mention if McMurray is related to the child.

McMurray was released on $250 cash bail.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

