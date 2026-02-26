South Shore school evacuated after roof shows signs of stress from snow

HINGHAM, Mass. — Students and staff were evacuated from a school on the South Shore of Massachusetts on Thursday after the building’s roof started showing “signs of structural stress due to snow.”

Out of an abundance of caution, everyone at the Plymouth River School in Hingham was moved to Hingham High School to continue their school day, according to Hingham Superintendent of Schools Kathryn Roberts.

“Earlier today, the Hingham Public Schools Facilities team identified part of the Plymouth River School’s roof was showing signs of structural stress due to snow,” Roberts said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we made the proactive decision to transport all students and staff to Hingham High School to continue their school day. Families were promptly notified.”

Crews have been working to remove snow from the school’s roof, and learning on Friday will take place in a different building.

“In the interest of mitigating the impact on student learning, the Plymouth River community will report to another school building on Friday while snow removal efforts continue,” Roberts added. “We will provide additional updates to Plymouth River families as new information becomes available, and we greatly appreciate the community’s support.”

This development comes after a blizzard on Monday dumped three feet of snow in some southeastern Massachusetts communities.

©2026 Cox Media Group