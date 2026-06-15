Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation celebrates decade of impact with 10th annual 5K

PRINCETON, Mass. — As Vanessa Marcotte’s loved ones approach the tenth anniversary of her murder, they are celebrating a decade of impact achieved by the foundation in her name.

The Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation will hold its tenth annual 5K run/walk on June 20 at Wachusett Mountain.

Vanessa was 27 when she was killed while on a walk near her family home in Princeton. Her murderer is serving a life sentence in prison.

Vanessa’s cousin Caroline Tocci and best friend Ashley McNiff co-founded the foundation shortly after the tragedy.

“It’s ten years that she hasn’t been with us, and there’s a lot of milestones that she missed,” McNiff said. “And you kind of wonder, ‘what would it be like if she were still here?’”

As a tutor and a volunteer, Vanessa’s legacy was one of service, often choosing to spend a Saturday morning in her new home of New York City giving back to the community.

“She was really everything,” Tocci said. “She was kind, ambitious and so grateful for everyone in her life. And she really loved giving back.”

The mission of the foundation is to empower women to live boldly and fearlessly. The programs it supports include self-defense classes and workshops for boys combat objectification of women as well as violence and harassment.

“A lot of women are feeling unsafe and that they want to learn self-defense but also tackle the root cause of the issue which is objectification of women in our society,” Tocci said.

About 500 people have registered for the 5K on Saturday, with as many as 1,000 participants in past years.

“I know [Vanessa] would just be really so proud and happy that we’re doing this work in her honor,” McNiff said. “Of course, it’s a little bit sad, but… we say [the 5K] is the ideal way she would’ve wanted to spend her birthday.”

This year’s event will include a kids’ run, face painting, a DJ and food and drinks, among other activities.

To register online or learn more, visit Annual 5K Run/Walk - Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation .

Participants can also sign up day-of or run virtually.

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