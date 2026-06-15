ABINGTON, Mass. — The driver of an SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a home in Abington.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Saturday when first responders were dispatched to a residence on High Street to reports of a motor vehicle into a home.

Driver injured after crashing into home in Abington (Abington Fire Department)

Once there, crews found the black SUV nearly all the way inside the front of the home, causing significant damage to the residence. A building inspector later confirmed that the home is uninhabitable.

Driver injured after crashing into home in Abington (Abington Fire Department)

The driver was transferred to South Shore Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the residence were home at the time but were fortunately uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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