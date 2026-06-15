Driver injured after crashing into home in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — The driver of an SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a home in Abington.
The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Saturday when first responders were dispatched to a residence on High Street to reports of a motor vehicle into a home.
Once there, crews found the black SUV nearly all the way inside the front of the home, causing significant damage to the residence. A building inspector later confirmed that the home is uninhabitable.
The driver was transferred to South Shore Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The occupants of the residence were home at the time but were fortunately uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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