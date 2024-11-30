South Shore man charged in death of longtime roommate after altercation over Thanksgiving turkey

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — An 80-year-old man was killed in an alleged altercation over Thanksgiving dinner, and his longtime roommate and friend charged in his death claims it was merely an accident.

Richard Lombardi, 65, of Marshfield, entered the courtroom on Friday after being charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery on a person over 60.

Lombardi’s roommate, Frank Griswold, was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital on Wednesday night after police say he was pushed to the ground by Lombardi, hitting his head and breaking his neck and nose in the fall.

“He did demonstrate that to police and showed that he grabbed and shoved the victim. Grabbing him from the back of his collar and his side and shoving him to the side,” Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Presley said during Lombardi’s arraignment.

According to court documents, Lombardi said he asked Griswold not to go near the turkey he had made for Thanksgiving dinner. When Griswold went into the kitchen to wash dishes near the turkey, Lombardi grabbed him and pushed him to the side, causing his feet to be tangled underneath him, sending him to the ground.

“The defendant did state that Mr. Griswold was bleeding from the head and was unresponsive and that is when he called 911,” Presley said.

The two men were friends and had been living together since 2001. Lombardi’s defense attorney believes the evidence points to an unfortunate accident.

“It sounds like an accident based on what the evidence was that was revealed today in court,” said Marshall Johnson.

Lombardi is currently being held without bail. He is due back in court on Dec. 4 for a dangerousness hearing.

An investigation is ongoing.

