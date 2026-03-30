South Shore man arrested in connection with child exploitation investigation

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A South Shore man was arrested Monday morning in connection with a child exploitation investigation following a search of his home, authorities said.

Nicholas Miller, 32, of Marshfield, is slated to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on a charge of possession of child pornography, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

Local and state police detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant at Miller’s unit at the Castle Green Apartment Complex, seizing electronic devices that contained images consistent with child pornography, Chief Phillip A. Tavares announced in a news release.

“The exploitation of children is one of the most serious and disturbing crimes we investigate. I commend the diligent work of our Detectives and our partners in the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit for their commitment to protecting vulnerable victims,” Tavares said in a statement. “We will continue to aggressively pursue individuals who engage in these types of offenses. Our message is clear—if you are involved in the exploitation of children, you will be identified and held accountable.”

A full forensic examination of the devices will be conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit, and investigators are also working to determine the origin of the images and videos.

Miller could face additional charges pending the outcome of the forensic analysis.

An investigation is ongoing.

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