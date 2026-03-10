South Shore man accused of killing family dog while hunting coyotes from his window to face a judge

COHASETT, Mass. — A South Shore man accused of shooting and killing a family dog while hunting coyotes from his window last summer is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

Christopher Lucas, 59, of Cohasset, is slated to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges of animal cruelty, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, hunting without a license, and hunting out of season, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

Police say Lucas was arrested on Monday in connection with an investigation into the fatal shooting of his wife’s 14-year-old dog, named Lise, in August 2025.

Lucas was allegedly attempting to hunt coyotes from a second-floor window of a room above his garage when he discharged a firearm, striking Lise in the head. Police noted the dog was in the driveway at the time.

An investigation revealed that Lucas didn’t have a valid Massachusetts hunting license and that the hunting activity occurred outside the legal hunting season.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley called the incident “deeply disturbing,” and referenced a home surveillance video that showed the dog being shot and a family member crying over the dying animal.

“This was a deeply disturbing incident that involved the unlawful discharge of a firearm in a residential neighborhood and the tragic killing of a family pet,” Quigley said in a statement. “Our detectives conducted a thorough and professional investigation to ensure that the facts were carefully documented and that appropriate charges were pursued. I want to commend their diligence and also thank the Massachusetts Environmental Police for their assistance and partnership in this investigation.”

Lucas was ordered held on $1,000 bail pending his court appearance.

