Cohasset man accused of shooting family dog while hunting for coyotes from window in 2025

COHASSET, Mass. — A 59-year-old Cohasset man was arrested for animal cruelty charges after he allegedly shot his wife’s dog while hunting for coyotes from his second story window in August of 2025.

Christopher Lucas was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, hunting without a license, and hunting out of season.

Police say the charges stem from the incident that occurred on August 16, 2025, at a residence on Hillside Drive in Cohasset.

The investigation determined that Lucas was allegedly attempting to hunt coyotes from a second-floor window of a room located above his garage when he allegedly shot his wife’s 14-year-old dog Lise in the head.

Investigators determined that the residence is allegedly located within 500 feet of several occupied dwellings.

Police say that investigators quickly learned that Lucas allegedly did not possess a valid Massachusetts hunting license at the time of the incident and that the hunting activity occurred outside of the legal hunting season.

Cohasset police say the tragic event was captured on the home’s security camera system, and the footage allegedly shows the dog being shot and includes a family member crying over the dying animal.

As part of the investigation, police say the Cohasset Police Department has suspended Lucas’s license to carry firearms and seized multiple firearms from the residence.

Lucas is currently being held at the Cohasset Police Department on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Quincy District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

