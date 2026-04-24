Deadly two-car crash in Plymouth under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly two-car crash on Friday.

Officers responded to Plimoth Patuxet Highway and State Road just before 10 a.m. for a reported two-car crash.

Both drivers had injuries that required immediate medical attention but one of the drivers succumbed to their injuries, Plymouth police say.

State Road at Beaver Dam Road is closed to northbound traffic and Plimoth Patuxet Highway at State Road is closed southbound.

Police say the road closures are expected to remain in place for an extend period of time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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