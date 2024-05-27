Source: Suspect in South Shore stabbing spree wanted in CT death investigation

DEEP RIVER, CONN — A law enforcement source tells Boston 25 that the man wanted in Saturday’s stabbing spree on the South Shore is also being investigated for his connection to a death in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police responded to an address around 3:36 p.m. Saturday for a reported disturbance. Arriving officers found a deceased individual, who has yet to be identified.

A suspect in the investigation was taken into custody in Massachusetts, Connecticut State Police noted Saturday evening. They did not identify the suspect as Ravizza.

“It just seems like all hell broke loose all of a sudden unexpectedly in Deep River, Connecticut which is a pretty easygoing town,” said Charlie Brashears, who lives near the crime scene.

Police say they responded to a disturbance call at the home in Deep River, CT and then found a man dead.

“Many, many, many police cars showed up and including they barricaded, first looked like a little bit of an ambush down there, they had both the cars backed up into two of my neighbors, and they were on the hoods, I don’t know if they had guns or not but they were on the hoods, then eventually they just barricaded the area,” said Brashears.

Brashears says the suspect and victim were renting this house.

Neighbors could hear them arguing a few days ago.

“They were both living together for 2.5 weeks, it’s as VRBO, they had a few dogs,” said Brashears.

Just hours later police arrested him in Sandwich after his stabbing spree across the South Shore.

“It’s hard to wrap your brain around it,” said Brashears.

Ravizza will face multiple charges in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, including assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

