Full timeline: DA identifies suspect accused in violent stabbing spree across South Shore

The man accused of stabbing four young girls at a Braintree movie theater and two McDonald’s employees in Plymouth during Saturday’s brazen string of violence was identified by officials Sunday.

Jared Ravizza, a 26-year resident of Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard, was arrested and taken into custody after allegedly leading police on a chase down to Cape Cod, Plymouth Country District Attorney Tim Cruz said. Following a fiery crash in Sandwich, Ravizza was taken into custody and taken to South Shore Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ravizza is facing charges of assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Plymouth stabbing. Charges in connection with the Braintree attack have not been announced.

A law enforcement source tells Boston 25 that Ravizza is also being investigated for his connection to a death in Connecticut earlier Saturday before he drove to the South Shore.

DEATH INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTICUT - 3:30 P.M

While Massachusetts State Police would not confirm, a law enforcement source tells Boston 25 that Ravizza was wanted in connection with a death investigation that began in Deep River, a small town just a few miles from the eastern Connecticut coast.

Connecticut State Police responded to an address around 3:36 p.m. Saturday for a reported disturbance. Arriving officers found a deceased individual, who has yet to be identified.

A suspect in the investigation was taken into custody in Massachusetts, Connecticut State Police noted Saturday evening. They did not identify the suspect as Ravizza.

STABBING AT BRAINTREE MOVIE THEATER- 6:00 P.M.

Around 6:00 p.m. Ravizza allegedly entered the AMC Braintree 10, walked past the ticket counter, and entered one of the theaters, Braintree police said. Inside the auditorium, “without saying anything and without warning” he allegedly stabbed and attacked three sisters and their friend, ranging from 9-years-old to 17-years-old.

Lisa Dembowski said her three daughters and a friend went to see the movie “If” when they were attacked.

“Shaken up, they are physically fine I think they are, kids are resilient but I think they are terrified,” said Dembowski.

She said the four kids were the only ones in the theater when the suspect came up behind them. Dembowski said her oldest daughter was leaning forward when she was stabbed.

“He got her in the back and then my other daughter in the top chest and then my last daughter across her arm, laughing the whole time and then got their friend and ran off,” she said.

The four young girls were taken to Boston area hospitals to be treated for their non-life-threatening wounds.

Braintree police officers and detectives reviewed some surveillance footage that showed the suspect racing off from the area in a black SUV. Police were able to capture the Ravizza’s license plate, sharing the info with other Massachusetts law enforcement agencies.

STABBING AT PLYMOUTH MCDONALD’S - 7:00 p.m.

Around an hour later, Massachusetts State Police said they responded to the McDonald’s at the Route 3 rest area for a reported stabbing.

Surveillance video from just after 7:00 p.m. shows Ravizza reaching through the McDonald’s drive-thru window at the Route 3 rest area, stabbing a 28-year-old male employee with a large knife, the Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Sunday.

Ravizza then allegedly parked his black Porsche, went inside the McDonald’s and stabbed a second employee, a 21-year-old woman.

Cruz says the suspect then drove in his Porsche, but a witness inside the restaurant was able to report the Porsche’s license plate to investigators, who determined the vehicle, a 2018 Macan, belonged to Ravizza. State police

The injured man was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth while the woman was transported to South Shore Hospital, Cruz said. Both employees’ injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

CRASH, ARREST IN SANDWICH- 7:15 p.m.

State police cruisers picked up the chase as the suspect raced away from the plaza. The vehicle crashed in Sandwich and Ravizza was taken into custody at 7:15 p.m., Cruz said,

Photos shared with Boston 25 News showed the suspected SUV blackened and charred on Cotuit Road after catching on fire following the crash.

Racizza is currently being held at South Shore Hospital while he is treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

