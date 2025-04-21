‘Source for hope’: Boston mourns the loss of Pope Francis

At Boston’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross, black bunting signifies to the outside world a church in mourning over the death of Pope Francis.

The 88-year-old pontiff was the Church’s first Latin American pope.

He was beloved for embracing traditionally marginalized people.

At St. Patrick’s Church in Natick, new Boston archbishop Richard Henning told me Pope Francis left a profound mark on the Church

“I feel that Francis has, during his ministry, revealed the heart of God, particularly for the poor and vulnerable. And that is certainly the way he lived his life before he was the Holy Father,” Archbishop Henning said.

In 2015, Pope Francis made his one and only visit to the United States during his papacy.

It was a trip that did not include Boston.

Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, now retired, released a statement honoring Pope Francis.

It read in part: “Pope Francis was a sign and source of hope for people throughout the world particularly the forgotten, the poor, the sick and the voiceless.”

On Easter Sunday, Catholic Charities Boston President and CEO Kelley Tuthill was in St. Peter’s Square, with her family, only feet away from Pope Francis.

It was a moment she will always treasure.

“I think it says something about him and the dedication to serving us that he was out yesterday on Easter, the holiest day for Catholics to be present for them, even though he was literally facing his death. That’s meaningful, that’s a job well done,” Tuthill said.

