Boston police seek help identifying person connected to larceny investigation

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking for help identifying a person captured on surveillance footage who is connected to a larceny investigation in the city.

Officers responded to a report of larceny on West Broadway on Aug. 5 shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police said they spoke to the victim, who said a man entered the store and took a coffee and snack without paying.

According to police, the victim also said the suspect had done this previously on several occasions.

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Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

1-800-494-TIPS By Text: Text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

Text the word “TIP” to (27463) Online: Submit a tip via Boston Police CrimeStoppers

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