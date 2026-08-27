Trooper cited after crash that injured him and 2 others in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Trooper has been cited in connection with a crash in early August that injured him and two others, state police confirmed.

Trooper Robert Ladue was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.

Ladue remains out on injured leave, according to state police.

Around 10:50 p.m. on August 10, officers responded to the area of 899 Belmont Street for a crash involving a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and another vehicle.

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Ladue suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

“The Massachusetts State Police remain committed to supporting the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office’s investigation into the facts and circumstances of this crash,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We wish all who were injured a swift and full recovery.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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