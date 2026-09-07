‘Some sort of distress’: 2 people killed after plane crash on Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed two people in Ludlow that was flying to an airport in Plymouth. The two people were part of Alpha One’s aviation community, the company’s founder confirmed to Boston 25.

The aviation company is a flight school and also offers rentals at Plymouth Municipal Airport.

According to Ludlow Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Lavoie, around 9 p.m., crews received a call about a possible plane down in the area of the Springfield Reservoir.

“We don’t have a location right now, but we have plenty of resources here,” Lavoie said on scene.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease says this is a difficult crash site to access. It’s about 200 yards off Center Road in the woods, in what he calls a wet and rugged area.

“Extremely difficult area to access. Last night during the search we had crews wading through water waist deep to get to this remote location,” Fire Chief Pease said. “Initial calls came in as a plane lost radar in a large, wooded area. A lot of calls were that they saw a low plane that looked like it was in some sort of distress.”

Fire Chief Pease said crews brought in planks to make a bridge for investigators to get to the downed plane.

Multiple Massachusetts State Police assets assisted Ludlow in searching for the plane and its passengers. The plane was located in a wooded area at 1680 Center Street, where two people were confirmed dead.

People living nearby say they heard the plane flying very low Saturday night.

“I was going to sleep, and I heard a plane that sounded like it was coming from the north and going south,” Leny Saloio said. “That’s what startled me because that time of the night, you don’t hear planes flying really low like that.”

Chief Pease added crews were focusing on a large Portuguese Festival in town this weekend. He says it was challenging with emergency resources being used for the big event.

Pease thanked all the first responders from around Western Massachusetts who responded. He said Western Mass Technical Rescue was a big help. Peas said the last time a plane crashed in Ludlow was in 1952.

The facts and circumstances of the crash are being investigated by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Piper 28A plane crashed at 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The FAA will provide a preliminary accident report.

The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate and provide further updates on the crash.

“It is with profound sadness we confirm the victims and the aircraft involved in the accident in Ludlow, MA last night was part of Alpha One’s aviation community,” said Founder and President of Alpha One Services Christopher Hyldburg.

“While we are devastated at the loss for our flying family, this pales to the overwhelming heartache for the family and friends of two very special people. It is with much love we send our condolences.”

Hyldburg said he can’t comment further on the investigation, but Alpha One is assisting federal and local authorities.

“This is the first accident resulting in injury in Alpha One’s 38-year history,” he said.

Alpha One is also a flight school, however Hyldburg did not say if the victims were students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group