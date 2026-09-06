Former Boston Red Sox manager dies at 95

BOSTON — Former Red Sox manager Joe Morgan has died at the age of 95.

The 2006 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductee spent 18 years in the organization from 1974-91 as a manager, coach, minor-league manager, and scout.

He was born in Walpole and attended Boston College before he was signed by the Boston Braves in 1952.

As an infielder, he played in 88 major league games with several teams, including the Milwaukee Braves, Kansas City Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Indians, and St. Louis Cardinals.

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Following his playing career in baseball, Morgan began managing in the minor leagues in 1966. He managed the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox from 1974-82, becoming the longest tenured manager in club history.

He took over as the manager of the Red Sox manager on July 14, 1988, with the team winning each of its next 12 games and 19 of its next 20 before winning American League East and earning an appearance in the American League Championship Series.

In 1990, Morgan again led Boston to an American League East title to the American League Championship Series. He continued as Red Sox Manager through 1991.

“Joe Morgan holds a special place in Red Sox history,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. “When he took over in 1988, he changed the course of a season and created one of the most memorable chapters in the history of this club. The two division titles that followed only strengthened a bond with Red Sox fans that endured for the rest of his life. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and all who loved him.”

“‘Morgan Magic’ is forever part of Red Sox lore,” said Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner. “Joe took over in 1988 and gave New England a summer it would never forget. How fitting that, in his final season watching the Red Sox, he saw another team respond to adversity with a remarkable run of its own. Joe gave us one of the great chapters in this club’s history, and we will always remember him for it. Our hearts are with his family.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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