2 killed in Ludlow plane crash flew from Plymouth airport, founder of aviation company confirms

LUDLOW, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed two people in Ludlow who had flown from an airport in Plymouth. The two people were part of Alpha One’s aviation community, the company’s founder confirmed to Boston 25.

The aviation company is a flight school and also offers rentals at Plymouth Municipal Airport.

According to Ludlow Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Lavoie, around 9 p.m., crews received a call about a possible plane down in the area of the Springfield Reservoir.

“We don’t have a location right now, but we have plenty of resources here,” Lavoie said on scene.

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Multiple Massachusetts State Police assets assisted Ludlow in searching for the plane and its passengers. The plane was located in a wooded area at 1680 Center Street, where two people were confirmed dead.

The facts and circumstances of the crash are being investigated by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Piper 28A plane crashed at 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The FAA will provide a preliminary accident report.

The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate and provide further updates on the crash.

“It is with profound sadness we confirm the victims and the aircraft involved in the accident in Ludlow, MA last night was part of Alpha One’s aviation community,” said Founder and President of Alpha One Services Christopher Hyldburg.

“While we are devastated at the loss for our flying family, this pales to the overwhelming heartache for the family and friends of two very special people. It is with much love we send our condolences.”

Hyldburg said he can’t comment further on the investigation, but Alpha One is assisting federal and local authorities.

“This is the first accident resulting in injury in Alpha One’s 38-year history,” he said.

Alpha One is also a flight school, however Hyldburg did not say if the victims were students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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