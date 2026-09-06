2 killed in small plane crash in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a small plane crash that killed two people late Saturday night in Ludlow.

According to Ludlow Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Lavoie, around 9 p.m., crews received a call about a possible plane down in the area of the Springfield Reservoir.

“We don’t have a location right now, but we have plenty of resources here,” Lavoie said on scene.

Multiple Massachusetts State Police assets assisted Ludlow in searching for the plane and its passengers. The plane was located in wooded area at 1680 Center Street in Ludlow, where two people were confirmed dead.

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The facts and circumstances of the crash are being investigated by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash, and are also investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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