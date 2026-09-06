Multiple people shot at apparent house party in Taunton, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. — Multiple people were shot at an apparent house party in Taunton early Sunday morning, police say.

According to authorities, around 12:37 a.m., 911 calls reported shots fired and multiple people shot in the area of Weir and Sumner Streets.

Responding officers determined that the shooting occurred at a home on Weir Street near the intersection of Sumner Street, where multiple gunshot victims were located. Additional victims may have left the scene and sought medical treatment on their own, police say.

Police say the exact number of victims and the extent of their injuries remain under investigation. There are no known fatalities at this time.

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Taunton Police, Massachusetts State Police Detectives, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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