Some Massachusetts schools closed Wednesday as cleanup from historic blizzard continues

MASS. — Some schools in Massachusetts will be closed on Wednesday after a historic blizzard hit communities across the region, dumping three feet of snow in some places.

Communities were busy digging out on Tuesday from record snowfall rates.

Some roadcrews has not even gotten to certain residential streets on Tuesday afternoon, leaving residents trapped.

