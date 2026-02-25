Fire trucks stuck, residents trapped in Attleboro snow after historic storm

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — It’s been more than 24 hours since the blizzard ended, but some neighborhoods in communities like Attleboro have yet to see a city plow.

“Both my daughter and I had to call our employers and say we still can’t get into work tomorrow, the city hasn’t come by at all since the beginning of the storm and we’ve got you know 3 to 4 feet of snow in the street,” said Lisa Deyo, who lives on Sandpiper Lane.

Many residents in these neighborhoods are starting to feel trapped.

“We’re being very cognizant of the fact that we’re of an age that we got to be careful and if we did have a medical emergency, there’s no way that anybody can get in here to help us,” said Deyo.

Those emergency calls have been challenging for first responders after the storm dumped 32 inches of snow here Monday.

“One of our biggest problems were our trucks were getting stuck on almost every call,” said Lt. Corey Blais with the Attleboro Fire Department.

The Attleboro Fire Department responded to 63 emergency calls Monday, about double the usual amount of calls, and their fire trucks got stuck during about 40 of those calls.

“With this type of snow and how wet, slippery it was, they were just sliding in the snowbanks and once we stopped and lost momentum it was impossible to get going again,” said Lt. Blais.

Fire trucks had to be towed by front loaders or shoveled out and sometimes rely on a med flight because of the lack of access.

“I’m unsure if even the city came, but our neighbor plows but maybe when he came out he was the one who did it, he’s got a big monster truck,” said Dan Fitzgerald, who lives in Attleboro.

The Mayor of Attleboro says they’re doing their best to clear all of the snow safely and their priority right now is the main roads.

But Boston 25 crews saw even some main roads were still snow-covered Tuesday night.

The city says it could take several days to remove the snow from the more than 200 miles of roadways.

“It’s starting to become a nuisance, but we hope that soon they’ll finally get out here to us,” said Deyo.

The fire department says they have a plan in place if they need to respond to a street that hasn’t been plowed - they may even bring a city plow with them to get to a home.

First responders also hope residents can help them by digging out their nearest fire hydrant since many of those are also buried in the snow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

