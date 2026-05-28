Duxbury mom accused of killing three children appears in court as trial nears

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children was back in court virtually on Thursday as her case moves closer to trial.

During the hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys in the Lindsay Clancy murder case discussed several key elements ahead of trial, including access to medical evaluations, toxicology reports for the victims, and potential witnesses.

Clancy’s attorneys are expected to pursue an insanity defense, arguing she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and was overmedicated at the time of the killings.

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a second-floor window in a suicide attempt at her Summer Street home in Duxbury on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Clancy continues to appear in court via Zoom from Tewksbury State Hospital, where she is receiving treatment. It remains unclear if she will be required to appear in person for future proceedings.

A final pretrial conference is scheduled for June 18, with her trial expected to begin in July.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group