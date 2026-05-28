Mass. teacher of the year inspires students in face of ALS diagnosis

WORCESTER, Mass. — A teacher of the year continues to show up for her students despite a devastating diagnosis.

Taylor Nunez is an English and Journalism teacher at the Gerald Creamer Center in Worcester.

She’s been teaching at the school for the last 10 years but this year has been especially challenging because Nunez received a diagnosis she never thought she’d get.

“So, I had been experiencing symptoms since April of 2023. I was very active. I’ve been a runner for years and I was on a run, and it just felt a little tricky a little wonky like I wasn’t fully clearing the ground, ” she recalled.

Nunez also noticed some weakness while at the gym. “...but it didn’t feel dire by any means,” she said.

It wasn’t until after the birth of her second child, everything started to change.

“My symptoms did seem to slow and go quiet during my pregnancy but when my son was born in May of 2024, it was clear almost immediately, something serious was going on,” she explained.

After a year and a half of various back to back doctor and hospital visits, Nunez was first diagnosed with a disease similar to ALS which she explains, has a much longer life expectancy and mobility returns.

Then, the night before another appointment, Nunez turned to her sister and said, " I think tomorrow they are going to diagnose me with ALS and she of course said no they are not that would be crazy!"

As surreal as it was to hear, Nunez was ultimately diagnosed with ALS and in her case, it is sporadic ALS which means she has no family history of the disease.

“It’s a living grief, I obviously had a very different vision for my life,” she said.

Instead of searching for the answers she says she knew were never going to arrive, Nunez leaned into acceptance.

“That’s where I’m at now, trying to find positive meaning and be part of productive change as much as I can in my limited time here.”

Nunez has started connecting with other ALS patients, speaking with state representatives and pushing for a cure, awareness and more support for ALS patients and their families.

“Despite it being a small, sad club...ALS patients ‚we’re mighty. That community is incredible. We have, unfortunately, this niche understanding of what it’s like and it gives me a lot of strength and courage because I know they are doing their best too so I think ok we’re all going to do it we’re all going to try,” she explained.

That strength translating over and into Nunez’ classroom.

“I love teaching, I really do. I love teaching in Worcester. I love this city. I’ve lived in this city for 20 years. I’ve taught in this district for 11 years and I’ve taught at this school 10 years,” she said.

“Showing up just as I am, ALS fully on display and having my students cheer me on. Being here allows me to continue routines to continue teaching which is so fulfilling for me.”

Continuing to come to class, helping earn Nunez the educator of the year award in Worcester this year.

The video of the superintendent surprising her in class quickly going viral online.

“Taylor has really been a trooper. She’s been a force in the classroom. She’s firm and she’s fair. She makes every student feel as though they belong and that they are a part of the class. Amongst her own challenges, she’s still there to support them,” Angela Plant, the Coordinator and Principal of the Gerald Creamer Center said.

The principal recalling a senior sunrise event when students helped Nunez participate.

It’s a moment that Nunez cherishes.

“Walking is not my strong suit. I had my cane and I was like there is no way I am getting on that grass. I will fall and it will be embarrassing but students took my hands and walked me onto the grass. It’s representative of our school community that the students are really showing up and being supportive,” she remembered.

However, there are things that are a constant struggle for Nunez to accept especially as she thinks about her two young children, a daughter who will be 8-years-old in July and a son who just turned two.

“I’ve grown to have lot of acceptance about this disease and my diagnosis but something that I will never be able to wrap my head around, to accept, is what ALS will ultimately take from my kids which is their mom at very young ages. That’s the only part of this, I just can’t. Nothing makes that less sad,” she said.

“I want my kids to hopefully remember their mom as someone who didn’t give up that when her body looked and acted differently my spirit remained intact that we had really happy times during something sad and painful and I feel so confidently that when I am no longer here for them the kindness and generosity from the communities around me and how being loved and supported me doing this, I know they will do that for my children,” she added.

Nunez is choosing to fully live in the moments she has with her loved ones and to inspire her students as long as she possibly can.

“They are made of stronger stuff than they know. Teaching at this school, I have witnessed things that I will never experience even as a grown adult and life can be difficult, and life has challenges and there are times that you want to completely hide away from the world. I experience that all the time and I know they do too but for them, I want them to believe in themselves and when they don’t, I want them to fake it. Sometimes I come in here and I’m like ‘oh boy, I’m not ready for the day. I’m a mess. I feel weak. I’m tired,’ but just showing up giving what you have that day and believing that you’re capable because some students they haven’t had a lot of people in their lives telling them that, that they can do it even when things are hard especially when things are hard that’s what I want them to know,” she said.

There are two events coming up to raise ALS awareness and join Taylor Nunez’ fight. One is the Walk to Defeat ALS Worcester on Saturday May 30th, and it starts at 11:15 a.m. Check in is at 10 a.m.

The next event is the Mini Music Fest Fundraiser at Seven Saws Brewing in Holden. That will be held on Saturday, June 6th from 12 p.m. To 8 p.m.

Mass. teacher of the Year inspires students in face of ALS diagnosis

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