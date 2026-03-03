Some Mass. schools close early, cancel evening activities as more wintry weather moves through

DEDHAM, Mass. — Some schools in Massachusetts are closing early or cancelling evening activities as another round of wintry weather moves through the region on Tuesday.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for parts of the state until 7 a.m. Wednesday due to afternoon snow that’s expected to flip to freezing rain between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Light snow accumulations are expected north and west of the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 95. Two to 3 inches of snow is possible in higher elevations.

The biggest issue with this system will be the ice threat.

Areas along and north of the Pike, except for coastal communities, face a risk of freezing rain that could result in a thin glaze of ice on any untreated surface.

For the latest forecast updates, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group