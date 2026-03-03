Winter weather advisory issued in Massachusetts. See potential snow totals

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued in Massachusetts ahead of a system bringing snow, ice, and rain to the region.

The advisory is for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, and Hampden counties from noon on Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow is expected to develop during the early afternoon before a change to rain and freezing rain tonight.

A coating to 2 inches of snow is expected closer to Boston, along the Massachusetts Turnpike, and points north of that. Up to 3 inches could fall at elevations.

South of Boston will likely only see a wash-away coating of snow.

Snow map today

Central and northern Massachusetts, as well as southern New Hampshire, will have temperatures around freezing, potentially causing icy travel.

A trace up to a tenth of an inch of ice is expected north and west of Interstate 95.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes,” the National Weather Service warned.

Freezing rain

