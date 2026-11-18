DEDHAM, Mass. — A strengthening ocean storm could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Massachusetts late Sunday night into Monday, although the exact track and timeline remain uncertain.

The storm is expected to strengthen off the southeastern United States between Friday and Saturday, then move north along the East Coast.

When will the ocean storm reach Massachusetts?

The weekend is currently trending mostly dry. Saturday should feature sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s, while clouds increase Sunday.

Most of Sunday is expected to remain dry, potentially through at least about 7 p.m. The best chance for rain arrives Sunday night and continues into Monday.

How much rain could Massachusetts get?

Current projections suggest about 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall.

The exact amount will depend heavily on the storm’s eventual track. Eastern and southeastern Massachusetts currently have the best chance of steadier, heavier rainfall.

Will the ocean storm bring strong winds?

Monday is shaping up to be soggy and breezy, but wind strength will depend on how close the storm tracks to Massachusetts.

Is a weather alert expected?

The Boston 25 Weather team has not issued a weather alert yet because they are still working to pin down the storm’s exact track and timing.

Even with those uncertainties, Monday increasingly looks like the day with the greatest potential for significant rain and wind.

A cooldown is expected behind the storm.

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