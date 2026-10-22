Social media influencer pleads not guilty to rape allegation on Cape Cod

ORLEANS, Mass. — A popular social media influencer has pleaded not guilty in court to rape allegations.

Braden Peters, 20, known online as “Clavicular,” is accused of giving a 17-year-old girl alcohol until she was drunk and then sexually assaulting her when she visited him in Chatham, Massachusetts, in May 2025.

Peters appeared in court for his arraignment, where his attorney said he is posting $10,000 bail.

A judge ordered Peters to have no contact with the alleged victim as the case proceeds.

Peters is known for promoting “looksmaxxing,” a social media trend focused on taking extreme measures to maximize physical attractiveness.

Peters denies the allegations and is scheduled to return to court next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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