CHATHAM, Mass. — A TikTok influencer known for promoting the viral “looksmaxxing” trend has been charged with rape and drugging a teenager on Cape Cod.

20-year-old Braden Peters, also known as Clavicular, was charged in Orleans District Court with rape, drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and procuring alcohol for someone under 21 in connection with an alleged 2025 incident at his parents’ home in Chatham.

The victim was 17 at the time and claimed she began communicating with Peters on Instagram after being offered payment to appear in his “looksmaxxing” videos. According to the victim, he invited her to stream videos online to help build her name on social media.

On the night of the incident, Peters was streaming live on Twitch, and he allegedly instructed her to lie on the livestream and say that she was 18, as she said he was aware of her age.

“He also instructed her to say that the alcohol is water, so that neither his Twitch account nor live stream gets banned,” the police report states.

The victim told police she began to relax after consuming the vodka she was offered, and the two allegedly kissed on the stream before making out and having sex.

The victim stated that she fell asleep in his bed and the next morning, she woke up to Peters having sex with her. She stated that because it was already occurring, she did not tell Peters to stop and advised that she did not consent to the sexual intercourse.

The victim is also suing Peters in a Florida court, claiming he injected her with Aqualyx, an FDA-unapproved fat-dissolving substance, which allegedly perforated her right cheek.

In early 2026, the victim also signed a contract paying her $15,000 per month as a social media promoter for an online trading platform.

She continued to be under the incorrect assumption that Peters was helping her career. 46. However, the lawsuit alleges Peters began a campaign to discredit Mendoza. Because of Peters’ enormous following and popularity online, Mendoza lost her sponsorships.

She’s seeking $50,000 in damages. Peter’s court date in Massachusetts is on October 14.

“Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money. Greed is evil,” Peters said on social.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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