So when does it REALLY get warm in Boston?

The spring season is officially underway, but temps are still sitting in the 40s this week. It begs the question... when does warm, “spring” weather actually set in.

We can look at averages to tell us half the story. The average high actually reaches 50 degrees on March 30th.

Just 3 1/2 weeks later, on April 23rd, it’s up to 60 degrees as we enter our fastest warming period of the year. This continues until the average high reaches 70 degrees, which occurs on May 27th.

TEMPERATURE AVERAGE HIGH AVERAGE FIRST DAY 50 DEGREES MARCH 30TH N/A 60 DEGREES APRIL 23RD N/A 70 DEGREES MAY 27TH APRIL 2ND 80 DEGREES JUNE 26TH MAY 1ST 90 DEGREES N/A JUNE 1ST

However, we can also look at some of the standouts. For example, though it’s not our average until late May, our first 70 degree day occurs by April 2nd on average. Our first 80 degree day occurs by May 1st on average! As for 90-degree weather, that also happens to coincide with the first day of meteorological summer, June 1st!

So while it may not feel warm this week, these days are right around the corner!

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