North Shore town experiencing power outage amid record-breaking heat

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The town of Marblehead is currently experiencing a town-wide power outage amid the ongoing record-breaking heat.

According to the Marblehead Police Department, they and the Marblehead Municipal Light Department (MMLD) are aware of the ongoing power outage and are currently working to remedy the situation.

As of this instant, approximately half of those affected by the power outage have had their power restored.

"There are currently six trucks on site, working as quickly and safely as possible to complete repairs," the Marblehead Municipal Light Department wrote on their Facebook page. “At this time, we anticipate power will be restored to remaining customers before midnight."

Officials add that if those affected by the power outages need a cool space to go, they say to visit the Brown School at 40 Baldwin Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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