Suspect in custody after Mass. trooper struck in chase across Cape Cod bridge

BOURNE, Mass. — A suspect is in custody after a Massachusetts State Police trooper was struck during a dangerous pursuit across a Cape Cod bridge on Thursday, authorities said.

The Bourne Police Department said it was notified earlier in the day that state troopers were pursuing a vehicle traveling on Route 25 toward Cape Cod.

Authorities said the vehicle continued over the Bourne Bridge, where it struck at least one trooper before continuing onto MacArthur Boulevard and into Falmouth.

State police said they were trying to get the driver to exit their vehicle when it began to move, dragging one of the troopers several feet.

The pursuit ended in Falmouth, where members of the MSP STOP Team and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section took the driver into custody outside of a home.

The condition of the trooper who was struck has not been released.

No additional information about the suspect or the circumstances leading up to the pursuit was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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