BOSTON — Senator Ed Markey is not saying who he will support as Senate Majority Leader yet.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer is being challenged by Sen. Chris Van Hollen for the top seat after Democrats took control of the Senate in November’s midterm elections.

When asked on Thanksgiving about who he would support for Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Markey said, “I’ll be making that announcement next week.”

Markey did not take any follow-up questions and exited the press scrum.

A caucus vote is expected in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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