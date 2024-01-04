Snow on the way: Winter storm watch issued in Massachusetts ahead of weekend nor’easter

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm watch has been issued for much of Massachusetts ahead of a weekend nor’easter that is threatening to drop more than a half foot of snow in many areas.

The watch is in effect for Central Middlesex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Western Norfolk, Northern Berkshire, and Southern Berkshire counties from Saturday afternoon through late Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow is possible with total accumulations of more than 6 inches in those areas, as well as wind gusts as high as 40 mph, according to the NWS.

“Heaviest snow most likely north and west of the I-95 corridor,” the NWS said in an advisory. “Travel could be very difficult. Snow loading from heavy wet snow may lead to power outages.”

Snowfall will reach the region Saturday night and continue through part of the day on Sunday.

“The best chance for the heavy snow is going to be to the west of 128 and 95. The best chance for 6 inches and more of snowfall is when you get out to 495, central, western Massachusetts,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her Thursday forecast. “Closer to the coastline, we’re seeing 3 or more inches likely. It’s just tough to know exactly where those totals will land right now with the potential for some mixing...The most mixing and maybe even a flip to rain is expected in southeastern Massachusetts. It looks like the lowest totals will come in from those spots.”

A snow totals projection map shared Thursday by Spear indicated that a large portion of the Bay State including western Massachusetts, Worcester County, and parts of Middlesex and Norfolk counties have the “best chance” for more than six inches of snow.

First thing... This is an early snow estimate to help you prepare for Sunday's storm. Be sure to check back over the next several days as we make adjustments and solidify the numbers. @Boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/aumeE6g8YB — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 4, 2024

Parts of the North Shore, Boston, and down into the South Shore will “likely” see more than 3 inches of snow or more, while southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands, will see a mix of snow and rain.

“We’re going to be measuring in inches, not feet,” Spear said. “But it is probably time to make sure you have gas for the snowblower, you know where the shovel is. I don’t think you need to run out to the store to get the bread and the milk.”

Peak storm conditions will happen Sunday morning through the midday hours. The system is expected to move out by Sunday night.

Eastern Mass is the most challenging spot for Sunday snow right now. Onshore wind = possible mixing. Snow will also be more compact, heavy, dense compared to far inland spots with fluffier, lighter snow. @Boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/liEf7qRSDr — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 4, 2024

A Weather Alert has been issued for Sunday with coastal wind and poor travel threats also accompanying the expected snow.

Turn on @boston25 for the local forecast every 10 minutes until 11 AM. I'm timing out snow & wind impacts from Saturday evening - Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Qn1hTNYhDO — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 4, 2024

The storm is not expected to have an impact on Monday.

“Monday we’re in the clear again. I’m not expecting any school cancellations,” Spear said.

Stay with the Boston 25 Weather Team for updates as the weekend gets closer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group