Snow, sleet, rain falls across New England causing slippery conditions on the road

LANCASTER, Mass. — Snow, sleet, and rain fell all across New England Saturday causing slippery conditions on the road.

“[It’s]l wet, icy, slippery, awful,” said Paul Belansky, Leominster.

Some people braved the elements in Central Massachusetts on Saturday.

“Oh it’s ugly out here, real ugly, raw, steady rain, you know a lot of ice on the ground,” said Tom Shea, Leominster.

Although traffic moved smoothly up and down RT-2 near Lancaster, some people said they prefer warmer temperatures and sunshine.

“I’m not a skier I’m a golfer so we’re waiting for the weather to break so we can get back on the courses,” said Paul.

Paul Belanksy and his twin brother John Belansky ventured out to grab a cup of coffee in Leominster Saturday morning. John, wearing shorts and boat shoes, seemed less concerned about the wintry mix than his brother.

" I’m jumping ahead I’m getting tired of winter, it’s not too cold, I’m alright,” said John.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had 670 pieces of equipment on the road Saturday morning plowing and laying salt and sad to keep drivers from slipping and sliding off the roadways.

“It’s turning over to rain so hopefully it will melt all this snow we just got, just waiting for that warm weather to show up,” said John.

Tom Shea from Leominster said he’s had enough of the changing seasons.

“This is going to be my last winter in New England, I’m heading to Florida.

