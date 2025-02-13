Snow flips to icy mix, creating slippery driving on Mass. highways, roads

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Roads and highways in Massachusetts are slick and slippery after overnight snow flipped to freezing or plain rain, causing an icy and slushy for the Thursday morning commute.

“Keep in mind, even at 33-34 degrees, untreated roads and sidewalks will still be slushy and icy,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear noted in a post on X.

We've already flipped to rain or freezing rain in most of Massachusetts. Keep in mind, even at 33-34 degrees, untreated roads and sidewalks will still be slushy and icy. pic.twitter.com/Krc8lHTGbA — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 13, 2025

Dozens of schools across the region announced delays and cancellations due to the timing of the storm.

In Fitchburg, Boston 25′s April Baker reported that roads in the area of Main Street near Fitchburg State University were still coated in snow and slush before sunrise.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday, with the storm expected to disrupt through the morning drive.

