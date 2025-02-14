Weather Alert: Thursday mix

THURSDAY MIX

Widespread light snow fell overnight. It was only a coating to a couple inches, but it will make for a slushy and slippery start in many town with rain and freezing rain coming through. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will last until 10 AM north and west Boston and until noon in southern NH. Slick travel should be expected as glaze coats untreated surfaces there. Rainfall around 1/2″ is expected across the region through midday

Showers will diminish early afternoon with cloudy, dry, and breezy weather carrying us through the rest of the day.

Gusts 40-50 mph are expected tonight and tomorrow. Valentine’s Day will be bright, but cold and raw with that wind.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Light snow will develop Saturday afternoon and likely turn heavier overnight. My early estimates are 1-3″ south of the Mass Pike and along the coast and 3-6″ snow north of the Mass Pike Saturday and Saturday night. The exact numbers are not clear cut yet.

Temperatures are projected to slowly warm overnight and Sunday, causing a change to rain in Boston and southeastern MA. Towns north and west may continue with a wintry mix, especially outside of I-495. Ice may be a big problem in those spots if the current forecast holds. The cutoff between the rain and icy mix is a tricky call right now. Be sure to follow up over the next several days.

