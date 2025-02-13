Many school delays, closings in Massachusetts as wintry mix moves through

DEDHAM, Mass. — Dozens of school delays and closures were reported in Massachusetts on Thursday as an icy mix of snow, sleet, and rain moved through.

Widespread snow fell overnight before it gradually flipped to rain from the south to north, creating slushy and icy mess on roads and highways.

Due to the storm, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Massachusetts.

The advisory for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, and Berkshire counties is in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group