Show cause hearing for Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues to be open to the public

A hearing considering criminal charges against the mayor of Brockton will be open to the public.

Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues is slated for a hearing in Wrentham District Court where a clerk magistrate will consider charging him with assault and battery.

In a message provided to Boston 25 News by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, the Clerk Magistrate of Wrentham District Court, Pamela Gauvin-Fernandes, said that although show cause are usually closed doors, due to public interest and Rodrigues’ desire to make the hearing public

This comes weeks after allegations from a Brockton High School student that she felt uncomfortable after Rodrigues touched her at a parade in May.

That student’s mother confronted Rodrigues as he spoke to the 2026 Brockton High School Graduation class in June — roughly two weeks after the alleged incident.

“You know what you did to my daughter!” she yelled as she was taken away by police.

Roughly two weeks later, a judge terminated a harassment prevention order filed by the student against the mayor.

The show cause hearing will be conducted in person on Friday, August 7th at 10:00 am

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