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Show cause hearing for Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues to be open to the public

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues (Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

A hearing considering criminal charges against the mayor of Brockton will be open to the public.

Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues is slated for a hearing in Wrentham District Court where a clerk magistrate will consider charging him with assault and battery.

In a message provided to Boston 25 News by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, the Clerk Magistrate of Wrentham District Court, Pamela Gauvin-Fernandes, said that although show cause are usually closed doors, due to public interest and Rodrigues’ desire to make the hearing public

This comes weeks after allegations from a Brockton High School student that she felt uncomfortable after Rodrigues touched her at a parade in May.

That student’s mother confronted Rodrigues as he spoke to the 2026 Brockton High School Graduation class in June — roughly two weeks after the alleged incident.

“You know what you did to my daughter!” she yelled as she was taken away by police.

Roughly two weeks later, a judge terminated a harassment prevention order filed by the student against the mayor.

The show cause hearing will be conducted in person on Friday, August 7th at 10:00 am

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